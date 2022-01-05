Update emerges regarding recalled Wolves duo concerning Birmingham City and Cardiff City

Athletic journalist Tim Spiers believes that it is likely that both Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles could head back out on loan after being recalled by Wolves this week.

Sanderson, 22, emerged as an integral figure in Birmingham’s backline before the Premier League club brought him back into the squad.

Giles, 21, also enjoyed great success in his third loan spell in the second-tier, proving to be a real creative spark for Cardiff City, in a season of limited enjoyment for the club as a whole.

The pair have been brought back to Molineux as a result of the continued Covid-19 cases in the Wolves squad and the continued uncertainty when it comes to player availability.

According to the report, the pair could head back out on loan once the issues at the Midlands club ease, with it being unknown if they will return to the same clubs.

The verdict

Both players have enjoyed very productive spells in their respective loan stints this season, and it would be no surprise if they are edging closer to first-team contention at Wolves in a regular scenario.

Sanderson has managed to secure a starting spot over Birmingham club captain Harlee Dean and is a trusted member of the club’s backline.

Giles has been extremely threatening from wide positions for the Bluebirds, chipping in with constant service from the left flank and numerous assists.

The two Championship clubs involved here will be hoping that they can re-secure the services of Sanderson and Giles if allowed to temporarily depart once more, but it would be no shock to see more Championship clubs with an interest in the pair.