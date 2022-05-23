Update emerges regarding Preston’s reported interest in Hull City man

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram is not currently a target at Preston North End, as per a report from the Lancashire Post.

A Football Insider report recently claimed that the Lilywhites were casting their eyes over the 28-year-old and were providing competition to Luton Town, where Ingram ended the season on an emergency loan deal.

The report states that the Lilywhites are likely to go down the loan route once again, following the success that Daniel Iversen has seen as first-team shot-stopper in Lancashire.

With the temporary route set to pave the way for a first-choice goalkeeper to come in, Lancashire Post have suggested that a permanent move could be made for a deputy option.

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Paul Coutts Cardiff Derby Nottingham Forest Peterborough

Ingram’s current club Hull are also eager to keep hold of him, triggering a 12-month extension in his contract that was set to expire next month.

The verdict

It is interesting to see how Ingram’s situation plays out at Hull, with the Tigers seemingly keen on returning for Nathan Baxter, who joined the Tigers on loan from Chelsea.

If that is the case, then Ingram is likely to spend the campaign as number two at the MKM Stadium, which could suggest that the club’s decision to trigger the extension in his contract was motivated by a potential sale.

Iversen has set some very high standards during his time with the Lilywhites, scooping the club’s Player of the Season award this season.

It is set to be a summer of change within the Championship outfit’s goalkeeping department but it does not seem that Ingram will be part of the alterations.