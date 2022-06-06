Update emerges regarding Preston North End summer transfer window incomings

Preston North End‘s summer transfer window is set to hit the ground running in the next week or so, according to the Lancashire Post.

North End showed a lot of promise in the second half of the season under Ryan Lowe and will have been encouraged by what Huddersfield Town and Luton Town achieved in the Championship with modest budgets.

The Lilywhites are set to invest more in data scouting in this summer window, an approach that has served a lot of clubs well in the EFL in recent years.

In a piece by Dave Seddon, the Lancashire Post revealed that the Lilywhites could announce multiple new signings this coming week.

The piece stated: “It’s understood that terms have been agreed with two players and negotiations with a third are currently in motion.

“All being well, things have reached a stage where the deals could be completed and announced towards the back end of the week, with the next step being for the targets to undergo medicals.

“These deals are believed to be permanent moves which points to them being outfield players.”

Preston definitely suffered from the financial impact of the pandemic and utilising data scouting consultancies should enable them to get more bang for their buck in the transfer market.

With that in mind, it will be very interesting to monitor their business this summer.

The Verdict

The jury is probably still out on Lowe’s capabilities as a Championship manager, but there was a lot that the former Bury manager wanted to change, having succeeded Frankie McAvoy in the Deepdale dugout.

Lowe definitely offers a change in approach compared to what Preston supporters were watching under Alex Neil and McAvoy, therefore there could be a large turnover of players this summer, which comes with its risks, of course, but if they start early and have a core in place by the time pre-season begins, the club will be in a strong position to improve on their 13th placed finish in 2021/22.

There are plenty of areas of the squad that need addressing, with the goalkeeper position taking priority further down the line.