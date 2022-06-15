Update emerges regarding Premier League side’s transfer pursuit of Middlesbrough man

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of wrapping up a deal to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough in the coming days, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Spurs held further talks with Boro over a move for Spence yesterday.

Middlesbrough are believed to be keen on cashing in on the wing-back this summer after loaning him out to Nottingham Forest last season.

According to a separate report from The Athletic, Spence is keen on securing a switch to Tottenham this summer due to the fact the club can offer him the opportunity of playing in the Champions League next season.

Whereas a fee has yet to be agreed between Middlesbrough and Spurs, it is understood that the Premier League outfit are trying to secure Spence’s services for £20m.

During his temporary spell at Forest, the defender helped Steve Cooper’s side achieve promotion to the top-flight by making 42 appearances in the second-tier.

Spence provided an attacking outlet from his wing-back position as he scored twice for the Reds and chipped in with five assists at this level.

Boro opted against recalling the defender from his loan spell in January due to the presence of Isaiah Jones.

The Verdict

When you consider that Jones established himself as the club’s first choice right wing-back last season, it is hardly a surprise that Middlesbrough are looking to sell Spence as they could be in line to secure a significant amount of money for him.

For Boro’s sake, they will be hoping to reach an agreement with Spurs this month as manager Chris Wilder will have more time to bolster his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Given that Jones managed to provide an impressive total of nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier in the previous term and averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 at this level, Boro may not necessarily miss Spence next season.

By using the money generated from Spence’s sale to secure the services of some classy operators in the current transfer window, there is every chance that Middlesbrough could go on to launch a push for promotion later this year.