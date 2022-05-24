Update emerges regarding Premier League side’s stance on potential swoop for Watford man

Newcastle United are not prioritising a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr this summer and are instead focusing on other targets, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that the Magpies will look to make moves for other players during the upcoming window as they aim to push forward as a club under the guidance of Eddie Howe.

A recent report from French news outlet Jeunes Footeux suggested that Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace were all interested in making a move for Sarr who is reportedly valued at €35m (£30m) by Watford.

Sarr helped the Hornets secure a place in the top-flight in 2021 by scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists for his team-mates in 39 league appearances.

Unable to replicate these performances in the Premier League last season, the Senegal international only managed to show glimpses of his ability at this level.

In the 22 league games that he featured in, Sarr was directly involved in seven goals.

With Watford now preparing for a return to the Championship following their recent relegation, it will be intriguing to see whether their new head coach Rob Edwards will be able to bring a feel good factor back to Vicarage Road later this year.

The Verdict

Whereas Newcastle are no longer considered as front-runners for Sarr’s signature, Everton and Palace could both still potentially make a move for the winger.

Although Sarr could end up thriving in the Championship again next season if he stays at Watford, the club may find it beneficial to cash in on him in the coming months.

By receiving a substantial amount of money for the 24-year-old, the Hornets could use these funds to bolster their options in other positions.

When you consider that Watford conceded 77 goals in the top-flight during the previous campaign, Edwards will need to strengthen his defence this summer by drafting in some individuals who are capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.