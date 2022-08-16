Update emerges regarding Portsmouth’s transfer pursuit of 22-year-old

Portsmouth are set to end their pursuit of Barnet winger Ephron Mason-Clarke, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that Pompey will switch their attention to other targets after failing to persuade the Bees to part ways with the 22-year-old.

Initially linked with a move for Mason-Clarke at the start of August, Portsmouth have had several bids knocked back by Barnet.

Despite the fact that Mason-Clarke’s current contract at Barnet is set to expire in the summer of 2023, the Bees are seemingly unwilling to cash in on him during the current transfer window.

Capable of playing as a winger and as a striker, the Bees academy graduate managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in the National League last season.

During the current campaign, Mason-Clarke has scored in both of Barnet’s league games and is expected to feature for the club tonight when they face Yeovil Town.

Portsmouth are also in action this evening as they are set to host Cambridge United at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s side ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after securing back-to-back victories over Swansea City and Cheltenham Town earlier this month.

The Verdict

Whereas Mason-Clarke has made a bright start to the current term for Barnet, it is hardly a surprise that Portsmouth have now seemingly opted to end this particular pursuit.

Yet to play a game in the third-tier during his career, the winger may have struggled to deliver the goods at this level if he had completed a switch to Fratton Park.

With Barnet illustrating a reluctance to part ways with Mason-Clarke, Pompey would have been wasting valuable time by continuing to push for a deal.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of September, it will be interesting to see whether Portsmouth are able to strengthen their attacking options.

By drafting in an individual who has a good track-record in League One, Cowley could potentially boost Pompey’s chances of challenging for a top-six finish.