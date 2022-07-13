Update emerges regarding Portsmouth defender whose on the radars at Leyton Orient and Swindon Town

Danny Cowley has revealed that Portsmouth will be listening to offers for defender Kieron Freeman this summer, whilst in conversation with The News.

Adding Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson to the squad over the last couple of weeks, it appears that the experienced right-back’s future lies elsewhere.

It has been expected that Pompey would listen to offers for the 30-year-old this summer, however, this is the first time that Cowley has confirmed the club’s stance.

Speaking to The News about Freeman, and what the next step might be for the defender, Danny Cowley said: “We spoke at the end of last season, we spoke again on Monday morning. At the time we were talking to Joe trying to get that deal done and waiting for the other part of the medical.

“Off the back of knowing Joe Rafferty was going to go through, it was just having an honest conversation.

“We have a lot of respect for Kieron both as a player and a person, he’s a top player, you don’t do what he’s done in his career and be part of that really successful Sheffield United team without being a really good player.

“We probably just feel that it’s the right time for him to maybe find a club closer to home where he can play regularly.”

The verdict

It does feel like a natural time for Freeman’s Portsmouth career to come to an end, with several strong League Two outfits eyeing up his signature at this stage.

The same report states that Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town and Swindon Town are all vying for his signature, as they set their sights on promotion from League Two next season.

It also claims that Hull City have held an interest in Freeman but it remains to be seen if there still is a level of interest from the ambitious Championship outfit.

Freeman would be an excellent addition at fourth-tier level and whenever manages to land his signature will be boosted massively ahead of the new campaign.