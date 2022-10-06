Update emerges regarding Pedro Martins and Wolves vacancy as Hull City deal edges closer

Soon-to-be Hull City head coach Pedro Martins wasn’t on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ shortlist to become their new manager, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Having sacked Bruno Lage last week after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, Wolves have been linked with numerous coaches, including Martins, as per the Express & Star, who claimed that the hierarchy were considering an approach.

It appears that the Midlands outfit will go for recently sacked Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui instead, and their non-interest in Martins has paved the way for ambitious Hull to make their move for the 52-year-old.

Owner Acun Ilicali’s private jet flew Martins from his home nation of Portugal to Humberside Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and details were thrashed out the following day before the Tigers defeated Wigan Athletic 2-1 in Championship action.

A three-time Greek Super League winner with Olympiacos, Martins is now set to be unveiled in the near future as Shota Arveladze’s successor at the MKM Stadium, but Hull never really had Wolves to battle with when it came to landing his services.

The Verdict

Hull are pulling off somewhat of a coup by landing Martins – even though they haven’t actually beat a Premier League club to his services it appears.

Whilst the level of Greek football can obviously be questioned, Martins has managed in the Champions League and Europa League, so he has a good level of experience at all levels of the game.

As ever, nothing is done and dusted until it is signed, sealed, delivered and announced, but it’s pretty much a given that Martins will be the next man in the dugout at Hull.

He has a task on his hands to get the Tigers firing again after six straight losses before Wednesday night’s win over Wigan, but the Championship is a close-knit division this season once again and a few wins in succession will get them right back up the standings.