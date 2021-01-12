Update emerges regarding Paul Lambert’s future at Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert’s position as Ipswich Town manager is hanging by a thread – with Football Insider reporting that senior players in the Tractor Boys squad have turned against him.

Lambert has been growing under increasing pressure following a wretched run of form in recent months that has seen the Portman Road outfit go from League One leaders to sitting 8th in the table after their defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday.

That setback against the relegation contenders was the Tractor Boys’ seventh in their previous 13 matches, which leaves Lambert’s side sitting six points behind the top-two.

And Football Insider believe that following poor run of results, the Ipswich hierarchy are already looking at potential replacements as they review Lambert’s position as manager.

The report also suggests that there is ‘unrest’ in the squad – with a breakdown in relationships with Lambert and certain senior players.

The Verdict

This latest update on Lambert’s future doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Besides a brief revival at the beginning of this season, which saw them lead the League One table, Ipswich’s form under Lambert simply hasn’t been good enough over a 12-month period.

With clashes against the likes of Peterborough and Sunderland in the coming weeks, if the Tractor Boys don’t improve their form, then Lambert might not last until the end of January, especially following this latest report about dressing room problems.