Update emerges regarding off-field Sheffield Wednesday issue

Sheffield Wednesday could be set to move forward with their summer transfer plans after players wages for the past few months were finally paid, according to Alan Nixon.

There have been multiple financial issues at Hillsborough in recent months, including the late filing of the 2019/20 accounts which has led to a transfer embargo being placed upon the club.

But it’s the Owls squad not being paid their wages that could have seen players walk away from the club, with news breaking days before their final game of the Championship season that owner Dejphon Chansiri had failed to produce payment of salaries for April.

That escalated towards the end of May when it was revealed that the remaining Wednesday players could hand in their notices to the club due to the issue, with the PFA getting involved to try and sort the crisis out.

But now it’s seemingly sorted, with Nixon reporting that the issue has now been resolved – although he has hinted that others haven’t been so lucky with payments.

That could relate to players who were released at the end of the season following their contracts expiring, so maybe there is more things to sort out but the players that remain at Hillsborough are all paid up for now.

The Verdict

This doesn’t mean that the club aren’t under a transfer embargo anymore – Chansiri will have to get the accounts in order first for that to happen – but it does mean that Darren Moore knows that none of his current squad will be walking away for free.

There was a real danger of that happening if the wage issues carried on for too much longer, but now that has seemingly been resolved Moore can press on with bringing in free agents and loanees for their League One promotion push.

The only real Sheffield Wednesday news recently has been surrounding Josh Windass and all the club after his signature, so the fact that the wage issue is now sorted it may mean that Moore has a better chance of keeping his star asset for next season – even though he probably deserves to be playing in the Championship.