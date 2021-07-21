Update emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of 15-goal midfielder

Nottingham Forest are set to pull out of a potential deal to bring Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming to the City Ground, according to VI.

It’s being reported that the Tricky Trees cannot agree with Fortuna Sittard for the 22-year-old, who scored 15 goals in all competitions last season (Transfermarkt) and took the Eredivisie by storm.

The Ajax academy graduate spoke out on a potential move to Forest weeks ago, and he believes that Sittard are asking for a fee that is too high and that is why a move to England looks to have stalled and now has potentially fallen through.

VI have reported that Forest are set to move on to other attacking midfield targets due to the failure to agree a fee with the Dutch side – Greek journalist Antonis Oikonomidis believes that they’re looking for £1.6 million which is double the amount of Forest’s first bid.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

Despite Brennan Johnson coming into the first-team squad and Joao Carvalho perhaps being given a reprieve at the City Ground, it looks as though Chris Hughton wants another number 10 but it doesn’t look like it will be Flemming.

The Verdict

Flemming looks to be a talented prospect and because he scored 15 goals from midfield last season, it’s a surprise to see Fortuna Sittard reportedly only wanting £1.6 million for his services.

A record like his would surely be attracting attention from Holland’s big boys but it looks as though Forest are the only known suitors right now – but Sittard are at risk of not making any money at all.

Flemming himself seems to think that the club value him too highly and that’s why a move isn’t going to happen – perhaps Forest looking at alternative midfielders will force Sittard into accepting a lesser offer for his services and the Dutchman may become a Red after all.