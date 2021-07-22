Update emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of 26-year-old midfielder

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Philip Zinckernagel rests on Watford bringing in an attacking player to fill the Danish player’s place, according to John Percy.

Forest were first linked with the 26-year-old, who only signed for Watford in the January transfer window, at the end of June by Football Insider, who claimed that the Reds’ interest was ‘concrete’.

It’s been almost a month now and no deal has been done, with Forest only signing one player in the form of American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, but a move for Zinckernagel remains in the works.

Reputable journalist Percy has revealed that Forest pressing ahead with a loan move for the attacking midfielder rests on newly-promoted Watford signing a replacement, and only then will Xisco Munoz free up Zinckernagel to head to the City Ground on a loan deal.

Since penning a five-and-a-half year deal at Vicarage Road in January, Zinckernagel has made 20 league appearances for Watford, scoring once.

But he’s not set to be a part of the Premier League plans for next season and providing Xisco can seal a transfer for an attacking midfielder or winger soon, then it looks like the Dane will be heading for Trentside.

The Verdict

Forest are desperate for outfield additions in a number of different positions, and Zinckernagel can cover quite a few of them.

The Dane featured on the right wing and also behind the striker for Watford in his half-season at Vicarage Road, and Chris Hughton has been looking to strengthen both those areas of the pitch this summer already.

Hughton is yet to make a breakthrough on that front but providing Watford move forward in their search for an attacking player, a deal for Zinckernagel should be concluded soon enough – and hopefully for Forest fans’ sakes before their Championship season kicks off against Coventry on August 8.