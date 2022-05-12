Update emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s injury list

Nottingham Forest‘s automatic promotion charge in the Championship was hindered a touch by injuries to important players at the top of the pitch.

Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Brennan Johnson and Sam Surridge were all dropped from the starting XI that played out the Reds’ final game of the season at Hull City on Saturday.

Yates was holding his shoulder for the closing exchanges of the defeat to Bournemouth the midweek prior, while there are also doubts over Colback’s fitness ahead of the play-off semi final first leg at Sheffield United.

Paul Taylor, of The Athletic, provided the following update on the club’s fitness situation on the site.

He wrote: “You got the feeling Yates would have played last weekend had the game at Hull held more significance.

“It was wise to give him extra time to recover in the circumstances.

“The same is true of Colback, who should also be available to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

“In the aftermath of that Hull game, Cooper suggested many of the seven changes he’d made to the starting line-up for it had been because of injury issues.

“But he does have a long-standing habit of presenting the worst-case scenario in such situations.

“You would expect Yates and Colback to play against United.

“Davis (Keinan) is a much harder one to call.

“The suggestion when he was first injured was that he might have a very slight chance of making it back for the play-offs.”

Injured players can often be more available for the play-offs than they would be in a league campaign, with the club prioritising those fixtures over their recovery process.

With what is at the stake, it would be an enormous surprise to see Yates or Colback miss out at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Sheffield United have pulled off some sensational results at home since the turn of the year, memorably dispatching Middlesbrough and Fulham, on the final day, to 4-1 and 4-0 scorelines respectively.

The Blades have their issues too at the top of the pitch, with Iliman Ndiaye impressing as a makeshift striker in the closing exchanges of the campaign, with Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp all sidelined through injury.

Both league head-to-heads ended with a 1-1 scoreline, and it will be interesting to see who takes centre stage, with so many exciting younger players taking to the field.