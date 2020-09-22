Update emerges regarding Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Barcelona

Barcelona are keen on a move for Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, and it has been revealed as per Sport, that the Canaries would accept a loan deal for a season with an obligation to purchase the player permanently next summer.

The Championship side are asking Barcelona for £20m and £10m+ in add-ons as per the aforementioned report, with the Canaries already snubbing an offer from the La Liga club on Friday which consisted of just a loan offer with no obligation to buy.

Aarons has emerged as one of English football’s most impressive young right-backs, and enjoyed a fruitful campaign for Daniel Farke’s side last season as he went on to play 36 league games for the Canaries as they suffered relegation.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly met Aarons in Liverpool after a Norwich league game last season, where the Dutchman admitted he was ‘impressed’ with the player.

The verdict

Aarons is an excellent talent and at the age of just 20, has showcased he can perform consistently to a good standard in the Premier League.

The full-back has no ceiling and it’s no real surprise that clubs like Barcelona are keen on one of the best talents in England, and from Norwich’s perspective they have every right to demand what they want for the player.

Barcelona’s initial offer just to loan Aarons did not make sense from a Norwich point of view and I can see why it was re-buffed, with an obligation to buy surely an essential element of any potential deal.

Ultimately, Norwich need to ensure they don’t part ways with the player for less than £20m.