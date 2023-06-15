Middlesbrough are now leading the race for Karl Darlow's signature ahead of Hull City, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

It is understood that Boro head coach Michael Carrick has made Darlow his top target for the goalkeeping position this summer.

Middlesbrough will unquestionably need to bolster their options in this particular area of the pitch ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Boro are no longer able to call upon the services of Zack Steffen, who returned to Manchester City last month following the expiry of his loan deal at the Riverside Stadium.

Meanwhile, fellow keepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels have been released by the Championship side, and will officially leave Boro when their respective contracts expire at the end of June.

What has been said about Newcastle United's stance on a possible exit for Karl Darlow?

As per this latest report, Newcastle are believed to be open to offers for Darlow as they are aiming to cut the numbers of their squad this summer.

Darlow was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis in January as he sealed a move to Hull.

At the time of his departure, Darlow was below Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order at St James' Park.

When were Middlesbrough, and Hull initially linked with a permanent move for Darlow?

Hull manager Liam Rosenior confirmed in an interview with Hull Live earlier this year that the club will be looking to pursue a permanent move for Darlow.

As for Boro, they were initially touted with a swoop last weekend.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon revealed that Middlesbrough were aiming to compete with Hull for the 32-year-old.

Would this be a smart acquisition by Middlesbrough?

With Boro now said to be leading the race for Darlow, it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to reach an agreement with Newcastle for the keeper.

Due to the fact that Darlow's contract with the Magpies is set to run until 2025, Middlesbrough will have to submit a reasonable offer in order to finalise a deal.

Providing that Boro are able to convince the keeper to join the club, this may turn out to be a smart acquisition.

Darlow knows what it takes to succeed in this division having made 152 Championship appearances during his career, and will fancy his chances of making an instant impact at the Riverside Stadium.

The keeper's arrival will also provide some much-needed competition for shot-stoppers Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn.