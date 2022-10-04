Update emerges regarding Middlesbrough’s managerial pursuit of 39-year-old

Middlesbrough are not set to make an approach for AFC Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

O’Neil emerged as a potential frontrunner for the vacancy at the Riverside Stadium yesterday following Boro’s decision to part ways with Chris Wilder.

As per Football Insider, Middlesbrough reportedly sounded out O’Neil for this particular role whilst former Watford head coach Rob Edwards was also named as a contender.

It is now understood that O’Neil will not be making the move to Middlesbrough as the club’s hierarchy have opted against trying to convince him to leave Bournemouth.

The Cherries are believed to be keen to retain the 39-year-old’s services and are currently not actively looking to appoint a permanent replacement for Scott Parker.

Whereas O’Neil is no longer on the list of candidates, Edwards is still in the running for the Boro job.

Edwards was sacked by Watford last month who opted to draft in Slaven Bilic as his replacement.

During Edwards’ time in charge of the Hornets, the Championship outfit managed to accumulate a respectable total of 14 points from 10 league games.

Leo Percovich is set to oversee Middlesbrough’s clash with Birmingham City tomorrow after being named as the club’s interim boss.

The Verdict

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough certainly cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to their recruitment.

When you consider that O’Neil has yet to work as a manager in the Championship during his career, Boro would have been taking a major risk by appointing him as their new boss.

With there being no guarantee that O’Neil would have been able to turn things around at Middlesbrough, it could be argued that the club have made the right decision regarding this particular pursuit.

By switching their attention to drafting in an individual who possesses managerial experience at this level, Boro could potentially boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier over the course of the coming months.

