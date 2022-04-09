Update emerges regarding Mark Warburton’s future at QPR

There is a possibility that Mark Warburton can trigger an automatic contract extension in the remainder of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

The former Brentford manager has come under pressure with Rangers currently on a four game losing run and having fallen out of the play-off picture as a result.

Chief Executive Lee Hoos explained the state of play when he spoke to the Evening Standard.

He said: “There are three avenues that we could go down.

“One which would be the contract ends this summer and we shake hands and say, ‘Let’s everybody just take a step back and take a deep breath and figure out where we’re going to go’.

“Second the contract ends, and we renegotiate another contract, and we continue on, or he hits certain trigger points in the contract, in which case is automatically renewed.

“(If it is triggered) we will have had a very good end to the season.”

One would hazard a guess that the requirement to trigger an automatic extension would be if Warburton got QPR promoted, or at least finished inside the top six, both are scenarios that appear very unlikely at this stage of the season.

Rangers, along with Blackburn Rovers, have dropped off alarmingly of late with the impressive trio of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest looking destined to book their spot in the top six.

The Verdict

Irrespective of whether QPR are able to battle back into the play-offs or slip further towards mid table, the latter looking more likely, Mark Warburton has steered the ship excellently this season.

Rangers are clearly on a steep upward trajectory since Warburton stepped into the role and that should be rewarded with a new contract this summer.

The West Londoners need to stop the rot to avoid taking some negative momentum into next season, but still having outside top six hopes at this stage of the season, is an achievement in itself that Warburton deserves a lot of praise for.

Hopefully, they can silence the doubters in the final stretch.