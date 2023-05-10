Queens Park Rangers duo Luke Amos and Leon Balogun are both expected to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts, according to a report from West London Sport.

It is understood that Amos will not be offered fresh terms by the R's, and thus will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Balogun meanwhile will also be free to find a new club as he is set to be released when his deal reaches a crescendo in June.

Official confirmation of who will stay, and who will leave will be released by QPR this week.

Chris Martin, Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo, Jordan Archer, Chris Willock and Charlie Kelman are also out-of-contract this summer.

How did QPR pair Luke Amos and Leon Balogun get on during the 2022/23 season?

Amos sealed a permanent switch to QPR in 2020 after starting his career at Tottenham Hotspur.

During the 2022/23 season, the midfielder was only utilised on a sporadic basis by QPR in the Championship.

Amos was deployed as a substitute in 13 of his 21 league appearances and did not represent the R's in the FA Cup or the League Cup.

As for Balogun, he initially made a promising start to his spell at QPR as he managed to feature on 12 occasions before the season briefly paused for the World Cup.

However, due to injury, the defender did not make his return to action until the start of April.

After making four more appearances in the Championship, Balogun suffered a fresh setback which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign,

In the absence of Balogun, QPR managed to achieve survival under the guidance of Gareth Ainsworth who led the club to victories over Burnley and Stoke City last month.

Is this the correct call for QPR to make regarding the futures of Amos and Balogun?

If Ainsworth does not believe that Amos or Balogun will be able to fit the style of the play that he will be looking to implement next season, cutting ties with the duo may turn out to be the right call to make.

Amos will fancy his chances of securing a move to another Championship side once his exit is confirmed as he knows what it takes to compete at this level.

During his career to date, the 26-year-old has made 89 appearances in the second-tier for the R's.

Balogun may opt to try and seal a move back to Germany or Scotland once his contract expires as he has previously represented the likes of Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Mainz and Rangers.