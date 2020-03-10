Update emerges regarding long-term Millwall absentee

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has delivered a fitness update regarding attacking midfielder Ben Thompson who is yet to play a game in 2020.

There were hopes that the 24-year-old would have shaken off his ankle ligament injury in time for this weekend’s clash with Derby but Rowett confirmed that has not been the case.

The Lions’ boss revealed that Thompson had suffered a set-back in his recovery and will now miss the Rams’ match-up.

“Thommo’s had a little setback, we’re just waiting to find out what the prognosis is,” Rowett said, as reported by News At Den.

“He’s certainly not going to be fit anytime in the next week or so.”

In more positive news, however, he revealed that recently injured players such as Ryan Leanord, James Brown, Aiden O’Brien and Jiri Skalak were all involved in an under-23’s match this week.

The Lions moved to within just two points of the play-offs on Friday night when they comprehensively beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at The City Ground, with a Matt Smith hat-trick sending them on their way.

If results go their way this weekend they could find themselves in the promised positions, although that will require Bristol City and Preston North End to both slip-up.

The verdict

Not having Thompson fit is obviously a disappointment but at least Millwall are not in a position where they will need to rush him back.

The likes of Shane Ferguson, Jayson Molumby and Ryan Woods have all been excellent in there midfield roles since Rowett came in so it is unlikely Thompson would have broken back into the side regardless.

Millwall have a very generous run-in and a place in the play-offs is very much within their grasps.