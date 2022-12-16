Update emerges regarding Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of Birmingham City player

Birmingham City are set to stave off any pursuit of George Hall from Leeds United this January.

According to the Daily Mirror’s David Anderson, the Blues’ youngster is not a transfer target for the Premier League side this winter window.

Birmingham boss John Eustace has previously claimed that the 18-year old is not for sale, having issued a hands-off warning ahead of the transfer period next month.

But this reporter believes that any suggestions that Leeds have been snubbed over a potential deal are “wide of the mark.”

Instead, it has been reported that Leeds are aware of the situation surrounding Hall but have no interest in making a move for the Championship starlet at this stage.

Hall has emerged from the Birmingham youth academy to become a very useful squad player for Eustace this season.

Hall has featured 18 times in the league, including five starts, and has contributed one goal and one assist in that time.

The youngster has impressed many with his performances and is yet another exciting prospect to emerge from the club’s academy system.

Up next for Birmingham is the visit of Reading to St. Andrew’s this evening.

The Verdict

This is a huge boost for Birmingham given how well Hall has performed this season.

It is easy to imagine that the youngster will only improve as he gains more experience.

Losing him in January would be a big blow to their potential for him to grow into an even more exciting player under their own roof.

Now would also be a poor time to sell as Birmingham’s own financial situation means that they won’t be able to extract maximum value for Hall just yet, and his value could increase significantly if he can continue to improve over the next couple of years.