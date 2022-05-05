Update emerges regarding Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City future

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that he is set to meet with the club’s hierarchy next Monday.

There has been growing speculation in recent weeks that Bowyer’s future does not belong at St. Andrews, and last night, reports emerged that the Blues were ready to sack Bowyer at the end of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of Birmingham’s final match of the season against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Bowyer addressed the speculation and confirmed he would meet club chairman Zhao Wenqing next week.

“I’ve not read it, I’ve heard about it a lot.” Bowyer told the media, via BirminghamLive.

“People like you tell me, it is what it is. I am not in control of this.

“All I can do is turn up on Saturday and do the right thing, which I have done in every game then I will have a meeting with the chairman on Monday.

“We will have a discussion and if the club feel that they want to go in a different direction and bring somebody else in then that’s their choice.”

Birmingham City have had a poor season in the Championship this campaign. The club currently sit 20th in the league standings and were it not for points deductions for Derby and Reading, the club would be going into the final day in a relegation battle.

Continuing further in his press conference though, Bowyer seems to suggest that there are issues at the club far beyond the man in the dugout.

“It’s easy to keep looking at managers and thinking that that’s the problem, sometimes you have to look a bit deeper than that. If they choose to do that (get rid of him), then I will shake their hand and then I will walk away.

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

“Do I want that to happen? No, I didn’t come here to walk away after one full season.

“I was hoping to get a bit of backing and try and turn things around. We will see how the discussion goes on Monday, but either way I care about this club. That’s why I came.

“If it’s a negative meeting and they move on then I know that I walk out the door with my head held high doing everything I promised I would do. The club is in the Championship next season and they can play going forward whether that’s with me or without me.”

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers is set for a 12:45pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Things only seem to be heading in one direction for Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City.

The Blues have certainly been disappointing this campaign and it seems it may cost Lee Bowyer his job.

Bowyer himself certainly seems relaxed over his future – perhaps due to an acceptance that his time with the club is coming to an end.

He clearly feels he has done what has been asked of him, given he said he would walk away with his head held high, but I’m not sure all Blues fans would agree.

The two parties going their separate ways this summer may be best for both if increasing reports of tension between Bowyer and the hierarchy at the club are true.