Update emerges regarding key Reading FC man ahead of West Brom showdown

Reading are set to be without Sam Hutchinson for their meeting with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

According to a report from Berkshire Live, the 33-year-old will miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the club’s recent clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Hutchinson now faces a battle to return to fitness before the start of the World Cup which is set to get underway on November 20th.

After being unavailable for selection for the first four league games of the season as a result of an issue with his calf, Hutchinson made his debut in Reading’s 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has since gone on to feature on eight further occasions for the Royals.

Under the guidance of manager Paul Ince, Reading have made an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.

In the 13 league games that they have participated in, the Royals have accumulated 22 points.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, Reading will be determined to get back to winning ways in their meeting with the Baggies after suffering a 2-1 defeat to QPR.

West Brom are currently on the lookout for a new manager after opting to part ways with Steve Bruce ahead of this fixture.

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for Reading as they are now short of options in the centre-back position due to Hutchinson’s injury.

A key player for the Royals, Hutchinson has featured as a centre-back and as a midfielder this season and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship.

In the absence of Hutchinson, Ince may decide to utilise Andy Yiadom alongside Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre in the heart of Reading’s defence this weekend.

Yiadom has played in this particular role on a number of occasions this season and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against West Brom.

Providing that Reading are able to defeat the Baggies, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship between now and the World Cup.