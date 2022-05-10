Update emerges regarding Kayden Jackson’s current situation at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are still having talks with Kayden Jackson over the possibility of the forward staying at the club, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

It is understood that the Blues are keen to keep the forward at Portman Road this summer following his renaissance during the second half of the previous campaign.

Jackson scored three goals and provided three assists in 10 league appearances earlier this year before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Whereas James Norwood, Myles Kenlock, Tomas Holy and Tom Carroll are set to be released by Ipswich when their deals expire next month, Kieran McKenna seemingly wants to include Jackson as part of his plans for next season.

Given that Macauley Bonne’s loan spell at Ipswich is set to officially reach a crescendo at the end of May, McKenna will be relatively short of options up-front if Jackson doesn’t sign a new deal.

Joe Pigott is set to stay at the club next season whilst Tyreece Simpson is expected to move on to pastures new despite the fact that the Blues are expected to take up the option that is included in his current contract.

The Verdict

When you consider that Jackson is set to become a free-agent in June, Ipswich will need to make progress in terms of their negotiations in the coming weeks.

The forward has shown during his career that he is capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier as he has scored 15 goals and has provided 11 assists in the 70 matches that he has featured in at this level.

In the previous campaign, Jackson recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in League One for the Tractor Boys.

With Ipswich aiming to reach new heights in this division next season, they may find it beneficial to call upon the services of the 28-year-old.

By learning from McKenna’s guidance, Jackson could go on to deliver a host of impressive performances at this level in a Ipswich shirt later this year if he does indeed sign a new contract.