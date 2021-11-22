Update emerges regarding Ivan Sanchez’s current situation at Birmingham City

Birmingham City winger Ivan Sanchez will need to see a specialist in order to find a solution to his current injury woes, according to a report by the Birmingham Mail.

The Spaniard would have been hoping to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Blues during the current campaign.

However, a pelvic issue has limited Sanchez’s involvement in the Championship as he has only made two appearances at this level this season.

After undergoing an operation in September, the 29-year-old returned to the club’s match-day squad for their clashes with Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Left on the substitutes bench for these fixtures, Sanchez then suffered another setback earlier this month.

In the winger’s absence, Birmingham’s struggles with consistency have continued as they were unable to back up their victory over Bristol City in their clashes with Reading and Hull City as they succumbed to defeat in both of these fixtures.

Set to face Coventry City tomorrow, the Blues will be determined to get back on track in this fixture.

Whereas the likes of Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney could be in line to feature for Birmingham at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Sanchez will not be included in the club’s squad.

As per a report by the Birmingham Mail, the former Elche man is now set to see a specialist as he aims to discover the underlying cause of his issue.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Blues will not be able to put a timescale on Sanchez’s return until they receive the results from this consultation.

The Verdict

For Sanchez’s sake, he will be hoping that his issue is not too serious as he has experienced a great deal of frustration in recent months.

Before picking up this injury, the winger managed to show glimpses of his talent at Championship level last season as he provided 10 direct goal contributions in 40 appearances for the club.

Although Jordan Graham has recently produced some solid displays on the right-hand side of midfield for Birmingham, Bowyer will unquestionably be keen to call upon the services of Sanchez in the not too distant future as he is relatively short of options in this particular position.

If Sanchez is ruled out of action for the foreseeable future, the Blues may need to look into the possibility of bolstering their options in this area during the January transfer window.