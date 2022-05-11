Update emerges regarding influential Reading star amidst West Brom interest

Reading are set to make one final attempt to keep hold of John Swift, with his Royals contract expiring next month, as per a report from Berkshire Live.

Swift, who missed Reading’s last five games of the season because of injury, enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign from a statistical point of view, netting 11 Championship goals and providing a further 13 assists in 38 games.

14 players see their contracts at Reading expire next month, and whilst the majority are expected to head on for pastures new, Swift is one player they are eager to agree fresh terms with.

With the Royals determined to try their luck one more time, The Athletic recently reported that West Brom are optimistic about their chances of securing the signature of the exciting playmaker.

Reading are expected to speak to Swift’s representatives at the end of this week to discuss the possibility of a new deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Reading would like to keep hold of their most prized asset, with Swift’s all-around play setting alight to the Championship at various points this season.

The difficulty that will come if they lose a player as influential as Swift is that their attempts to replace their talismanic figure will be restricted to free transfers.

It seems unlikely that Swift will be playing his football in Berkshire come the start of next season, with the interest in the creative midfielder expected to increase.

Whether a move to West Brom comes to fruition remains to be seen but Swift would be an excellent addition at The Hawthorns, and his signature would go a long way in boosting their chances of success next season.