Update emerges regarding Ian Evatt’s situation at Bolton Wanderers amid Blackpool speculation

Blackpool have yet to make contact with Ian Evatt over the managerial vacancy at Bloomfield Road, according to The Bolton News journalist Marc Iles.

Evatt led Bolton Wanderers to a ninth-place finish in League One last season and has recently been linked with a move to the Seasiders.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Evatt is currently on Blackpool’s radar whilst Derby County coach Liam Rosenior is also being considered as a replacement for Neil Critchley.

Critchley left the Seasiders last week as he opted to become Steven Gerrard’s new assistant at Aston Villa.

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has also been recently linked with a switch to Blackpool and was given permission to speak to the Championship outfit yesterday.

As for Evatt, it is understood that Blackpool have not made an approach for him yet as their search for a new head coach continues.

Just to underline. No contact from Blackpool about Ian Evatt. My hunch is that he is very much focussed and happy with his job at #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 7, 2022

Evatt has already made some alterations to Bolton’s squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as parting ways with Alex Baptiste, Andrew Tutte, Liam Gordon, Liam Edwards and Nathan Delfouneso, the Trotters boss has bolstered his options at left-back by signing Jack Iredale on a three-year deal.

The Verdict

With Bolton set to report back for pre-season on June 17th, they will be hoping that Evatt will be leading their preparations for the new season.

Although Blackpool could still opt to make a move for the 40-year-old, this particular update is relatively encouraging as they are seemingly focusing on whether Duff will be the right man to lead them forward.

Having guided Bolton to a great deal of success during his time at the club, Evatt will be confident in his ability to oversee a push for a play-off place next season if he does stay.

By drafting in some classy operators in the summer transfer window, Wanderers could potentially hit the ground running in League One with Evatt at the helm.