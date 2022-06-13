Update emerges regarding Hull City’s transfer pursuit of 26-year-old midfielder

Hull City are set to complete a deal for Adama Traore this week, according to a report from Hull Live.

The Tigers reached an agreement in principle to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer last month and it is understood that this move will be officially confirmed in the coming days.

Traore is set to put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium which includes an extra one-year option.

Signed by Hatayspor in 2020, the attacking midfielder went on to feature regularly for the club during his debut season.

The Mali international managed to provide six direct goal contributions in 35 league appearances for the Turkish outfit.

Traore struggled for game-time last season due to injury as he only featured on 18 occasions in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder also missed a number of matches when he was called up to represent Mali in the African Cup of Nations in January.

Hull will be hoping that Traore will be able to help the club reach new heights in the Championship later this year.

The Tigers finished 19th in the league standings last season and will be determined to push on at this level under the guidance of manager Shota Arveladze.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Traore will be able to hit the ground running in the Championship once this switch has been finalised.

Yet to play at this level, the attacking midfielder will be keen to prove his worth to Arveladze in pre-season before the 2022/23 campaign gets underway in July.

Having produced a total of 26 direct goal contributions during his career at domestic level, Traore will need to improve his attacking output if he is to make a positive impact at Hull.

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness next season, the former Monaco man may be able to help the Tigers move forward as a club.