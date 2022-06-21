Update emerges regarding Hull City and Burnley’s pursuit of 20-goal attacker

Milton Keynes Dons head coach Liam Manning has insisted that a team have yet to meet the club’s valuation of Scott Twine this summer.

Hull City and Burnley have both been heavily linked with a move for the attacker as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022/22 campaign.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, Hull submitted an initial £3m bid for Twine earlier this month which included the prospect of further add-ons if a deal was agreed.

Burnley meanwhile recently entered the race for Twine’s signature following their decision to hand over the reins at Turf Moor to Vincent Kompany.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon yesterday revealed that Burnley had submitted an offer of £4m in an attempt to persuade MK Dons to part ways with Twine.

The attacking midfielder signed a long-term contract with the Dons last year and thus the League One will be in no rush to cash in on him during the current window.

Making reference to Twine, Manning has insisted that the 22-year-old will only be allowed to leave if a team matches MK Dons’ valuation.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Manning said: “Naturally you’re going to get that interest given how well he did, obviously League One Player of the Year.

“So, as it stands, we have not had a bid that meets our valuation of him.

“There’s obviously interest in him but, you know, we’re in a good, strong position where we can be quite strong in the valuation that we hold and what we expect of him.

“So, like I said, if someone’s journey goes quicker than the team’s and it’s a fair deal for the club and a fair deal for the player then it’s something you look at.

“But, as it stands, we know there’s interest but there’s not been a bid that meets our valuation.”

Manning later added: “There’s been a couple of bids but not where it needs to be yet.”

The #mkdons manager Liam Manning with the latest on Scott Twine: "We've had no bid that meets our valuation. There's obviously interest but we can be strong in the valuation" #BurnleyFC #hullcity pic.twitter.com/FQDNK9hMS7 — BBC Sport Three Counties (@BBCSport3CR) June 21, 2022

The Verdict

When you consider that Twine managed to set the third-tier alight with displays last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if MK Dons are holding out for a massive offer this summer.

A stand-out performer in League One, the attacking midfielder scored 20 goals for the Dons whilst he also provided 13 assists for his team-mates.

Although Twine has yet to play in the Championship, he certainly possesses the talent required to play at a higher level at this stage of his career.

With Hull and Burnley both keen on securing his services, it will be interesting to see whether they both decide to submit bigger bids as Twine would unquestionably be a great addition to their respective squads.