Update emerges regarding Huddersfield Town’s pursuit of Premier League prospect

Manchester City could allow James McAtee to personally speak to Huddersfield Town about a potential loan move to the club, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that discussions between McAtee and the Terriers are likely to take place after he returns from international duty.

McAtee is currently part of England’s Under-21 set-up and could potentially feature for Lee Carsley’s side when they play Slovenia at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow.

A recent report from The Sun suggested that the attacking midfielder could be utilised as a makeweight in City’s pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.

However, Huddersfield are believed to be leading the race for McAtee’s signature ahead of fellow Championship side Swansea City.

Carlos Corberan has already held initial talks with City over a temporary move for the 19-year-old who has only featured on six occasions at senior level for the current Premier League champions.

During the 2021/22 campaign, McAtee featured predominantly for City’s Under-23 side.

The attacking midfielder helped the club win the Premier League 2 Division 1 title by scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances.

A move to Huddersfield would provide McAtee the chance to play on a regular basis in the Championship in the upcoming term.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Huddersfield as they are seemingly the front-runners in this particular pursuit.

Whereas it may take McAtee some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level, he unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential.

By learning from the guidance of Corberan who has helped to develop the likes of Sorba Thomas and Lewis O’Brien in recent seasons, McAtee could go on to excel in the Championship.

If the attacking midfielder goes on to feature week-in, week-out for Huddersfield next season, he could bolster his chances of breaking into City’s match-day squad when he returns to the Etihad Stadium.