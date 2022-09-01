Huddersfield Town are currently on course to miss out on reaching an agreement to sign Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that the Terriers have had an offer believed to be in the region of £225,000 rejected by Halifax for the 21-year-old.

With the Shaymen keen to retain Debrah’s services, it may take a significant bid from elsewhere to convince the National League outfit to part ways with the defender.

Huddersfield were initially linked with a move for Debrah earlier this summer and have since bolstered their squad by securing the services of a host of fresh faces.

In terms of additions in the heart of defence, the Terriers have signed Will Boyle and Yuta Nakayama.

Whereas a move for Debrah is now looking unlikely, Huddersfield have recently emerged as a potential suitor for fellow centre-back Michal Helik.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Terriers are currently in advanced talks to sign Helik from League One side Barnsley.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, Huddersfield will be determined to secure a morale-boosting victory on Sunday when they host Blackpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Huddersfield sign Jack Rudoni from? Aston Villa Sutton United Rotherham United AFC Wimbledon

The Verdict

With Huddersfield seemingly set to miss out on the opportunity to sign Debrah, they will be hoping to reach a breakthrough in terms of their other transfer pursuits in the coming hours.

In order to have the best chance of climbing the Championship standings, the Terriers may find it beneficial to sign players who have plenty of experience at this level.

Whilst Debrah has yet to feature in the second-tier during his career, Helik knows exactly what it takes to compete as he has made 83 appearances for the Tykes in this particular division and thus could prove to be a good fit for Huddersfield.

Currently on course to stay at Halifax, Debrah will be aiming to help the club climb the National League standings in the coming months.