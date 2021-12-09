Update emerges regarding George Hirst’s situation at Portsmouth ahead of Morecambe clash

Portsmouth forward George Hirst has not discussed his future with head coach Danny Cowley ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by BBC journalist Andrew Moon.

The forward’s current loan deal at Fratton Park is set to run until the end of the 2021/22 campaign but it is understood that Leicester City do have the option to recall him next month.

Hirst has managed to illustrate some glimpses of promise for Portsmouth in recent weeks as he has been handed the opportunity to showcase his talent by Cowley.

After providing an assist in Pompey’s 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers, the 22-year-old netted his first league goal of the season during the club’s clash with Lincoln City.

Having featured against Gillingham and Sheffield Wednesday, Hirst will be looking to retain his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

However, when you consider that John Marquis returned to the club’s match-day squad for their showdown with the Owls, Hirst will need to find the back of the net on a regular basis if he is to stay ahead of his team-mate in the pecking order at Portsmouth.

Making reference to his current situation at Pompey, the forward has admitted that he is currently focused on doing everything he can to stay in Cowley’s side.

Speaking to Moon about his future, Hirst said: “That’s a conversation for further down the line.

1 of 18 Changed stadium permanently? Yes No

“I’m in the team at the minute and all I’m trying to do is stay there.”

The Verdict

Hirst’s comments are reasonable as his main priority at this stage of his stint with Portsmouth is to feature as much as possible for the club.

When you consider that Leicester are currently able to call upon the services of Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy, it is extremely unlikely that they will be considering the possibility of recalling Hirst.

Therefore, the forward will need to build upon his recent upturn in form if he is to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ plans for the future.

With Portsmouth set to face Morecambe this weekend, Hirst may fancy his chances of adding to his current goal-tally in this fixture as Stephen Robinson’s side have failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of their last 10 league fixtures.