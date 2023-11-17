Highlights Max Wober's future at Leeds United is uncertain, as it is not expected that he will play for the club again due to the nature of his summer exit.

No permanent fee has been agreed between Leeds United and Borussia Mönchengladbach for Max Wober.

According to The Athletic, the defender could return to the Yorkshire outfit at the end of the season following the conclusion of his loan spell.

However, it is not envisaged that the Austrian will play for the club again following the nature of his summer exit.

Wober departed following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, despite having only arrived in the January window in a deal worth £10 million.

The 25-year-old had initially told Leeds that he was willing to remain at Elland Road beyond the summer, but pushed for a move once the German club’s interest was made clear.

What is the latest Max Wober news?

Wober has played 11 of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Bundesliga fixtures so far this season, with the team sitting ninth in the table.

The defender made the switch last summer in a bid to improve his chances of competing for Austria in the 2024 European Championship taking place next summer.

It is believed that the manner of his departure has soured the relationship between the player and the club, thus making it difficult for him to ever play for the Whites again.

This will make it difficult to reintegrate him back into the squad next summer when he returns to Elland Road.

A permanent fee was discussed with Mönchengladbach, but no agreement was made as part of the defender’s loan move.

The German outfit are said to be happy with his level of performance so far, with Wober becoming a regular starter in the team.

However, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be negotiated between the two clubs to keep him with the Bundesliga side beyond his initial loan stint.

Wober initially made 16 appearances for Leeds in the league last season as the team suffered relegation to the Championship.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, with an eight point gap separating Daniel Farke’s side from the automatic promotion places.

The Whites won their last three games in the league prior to the November international break, which helped them bridge the gap to both Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Leeds are aiming for a top two finish in order to gain their place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

Farke’s side will return to action on 24 November when they visit Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, who are 22nd in the standings.

How much is Max Wober worth?

If Leeds can recoup their £10 million investment in the player, then that might help them get over this debacle.

Considering he spent just six months at the club, his arrival has proven quite a disappointment.

However, the success of his stint in Germany might help to protect, or even raise, his value, which might make selling him this summer a possibility.

Promotion to the Premier League could provide an opportunity to try and mend the relationship between the player and the club, but the best solution right now appears to be to move on and sell in the summer.