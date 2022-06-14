Update emerges regarding Fulham’s transfer pursuit of nine-cap international

Fulham are set to resume talks with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno over a move to Craven Cottage when he returns from his holiday, according to the Daily Mail.

It is understood that Marco Silva’s side are prioritising a move for Leno whose current deal with the Gunners is set to expire in 2023.

The Cottagers were looking into the possibility of signing Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer this summer.

However, as per a report from 90min, Fulham failed to agree terms with the shot-stopper and will now be switching their attention to securing the services of Leno.

Leno, who has been capped on nine occasions at international level by Germany, joined Arsenal in 2018 following a spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

After making 49 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign, the keeper would have been hoping to feature on a regular basis in the previous term.

Unfortunately for Leno, the keeper lost his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven to Aaron Ramsdale last season following the England international’s switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Limited to just four league appearances, Leno will be forced to watch on from the sidelines again in the upcoming campaign if he stays at Arsenal.

The Verdict

Having seemingly missed out on a move for Strakosha, Fulham will be keen to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Leno in the coming weeks as they aim to bolster their options in this particular position.

Although the Cottagers are currently able to call upon the services of Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga, it could be argued that Leno is an upgrade on both of these players as he has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the top-flight.

During the 101 appearances that he has made at this level, the keeper has managed to claim a respectable total of 27 clean-sheets.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency next season, Leno could help Fulham achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight if he seals a switch to the club.