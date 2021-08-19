Update emerges regarding Fulham’s transfer pursuit of 20-year-old forward

Rodrigo Muniz will arrive in England on Tuesday to finalise a protracted transfer saga which will see him sign for Fulham, per Brazilian reporter Venê Casagrande.

The 20-year-old Flamengo striker has been in the middle of a battle between two Championship clubs this summer, with Middlesbrough also linked to the signing of Muniz.

Boro’s CEO Neil Bausor and coach Leo Percovich even travelled to Lisbon last month to thrash out a deal for Muniz, however their efforts have been in vain as it is the Cottagers who are set to win the race for the striker.

Muniz, who has scored 11 times in 38 senior appearances for both Flamengo and Coritiba, was expected to complete a move earlier in the month, but after contracting COVID-19 he was forced to remain in his native Brazil a while longer.

According to Casagrande though, Muniz is isolating in Spain ahead of travelling to England’s capital to complete his switch to Craven Cottage, with Fulham paying £6.8 million to Flamengo for his signature.

The Verdict

Fulham have proven that they’re not exactly short of goals right now after firing five past Huddersfield and scoring twice early against a formidable defence in Millwall, but depth is something they don’t have.

Aboubakar Kamara has sealed a move to Aris Salonika in Greece which has left Mitrovic as the only out-and-out striker that Marco Silva can select.

That will be until Muniz arrives though, as that deal looks sealed despite strong competition from Middlesbrough for his signature.

At £6.8 million, Muniz will represent a strong investment by the Cottagers but he clearly has a lot of potential and in an attacking team like Fulham he could fulfil it very early on if he forms a strong partnership with Mitrovic.