Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips is now in advanced talks with Walsall over the managerial vacancy at the League Two club, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Phillips is now close to securing his first managerial role in the Football League.

Talks between Phillips and Walsall are said to be progressing well.

After working as a coach for the likes of Leicester City and Derby County, the 49-year-old was handed his first opportunity to impress as a manager by South Shields last year.

Phillips went on to guide the club to promotion to the National League North from the Northern Premier League Premier Division as champions.

Following the final game of South Shields' season, Phillips opted to leave the club by mutual consent.

When was Phillips initially linked with the Walsall vacancy?

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last month revealed that Walsall were assessing whether Phillips would be a good fit for the vacancy at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers decided to sack Michael Flynn following their defeat to Harrogate Town and have yet to draft in a permanent successor for the 42-year-old.

Mat Sadler is currently overseeing proceedings and is expected to be in charge of Walsall's meeting with Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Will Kevin Phillips be able to guide Walsall to success next season if he is appointed?

Following a superb playing career in which he scored 130 goals for Sunderland, Phillips will be determined to build a good reputation as a manager.

If Walsall decide to hand over the reins to Phillips, it will be interesting to see how he will fare in what will be the biggest challenge of his coaching career to date.

The scale of the success that the club could go on to achieve will depend largely on their ability to nail their transfer recruitment.

Due to his escapades as a player, Phillips may be able to attract attacking players this summer who will be keen to learn from him.

While appointing an individual who has yet to work at this level is unquestionably a risk by Walsall, Phillips did show that he is capable of overseeing a promotion push at South Shields.

By replicating this feat with the Saddlers in the 2023/24 campaign, Phillips will become a major hit with the club's fans who will be desperate to see their side fight for a place in League One.