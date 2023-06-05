Burnley's recruitment for their Premier League return got underway very early last month when confirming the arrival of last season's loanee centre-back Jordan Beyer on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach.

You can imagine that the majority of Burnley's contracted squad from last season will stay at the club, but one player who is likely not going to be a part of Vincent Kompany's plans is striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst arrived at Turf Moor in January 2022 as Chris Wood's replacement following his switch to Newcastle United, but after scoring just twice for the Clarets in 20 appearances, he decided that he would not be a part of the club's squad in the Championship.

The Dutchman was sent to Besiktas on loan for the season but after a 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign which saw him score twice against Argentina, his deal in Turkey was terminated in January so he could link up with Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign.

Playing 31 times for the Red Devils, Weghorst scored just twice and is not going to be signed permanently this summer, leaving Burnley with a decision to make over his future.

With the way Kompany likes to play it's unlikely that there will be room for Weghorst in Burnley's Premier League squad, but it did appear that a club were interested in taking the target man off the Lancashire outfit's hands.

TalkSPORT claimed on Sunday that Everton are keen on signing Weghorst this summer, and that would mean a reunion with the man that brought him to England in Sean Dyche.

What is the latest on Everton's reported interest in Wout Weghorst?

Everton's apparent targeting of Weghorst though appears to be wide of the mark.

According to Sky Sports news editor Alan Myers, the Toffees do not have an interest in the 30-year-old forward this summer, meaning that Burnley will have to look potentially elsewhere for a suitor for Weghorst.

It's not set in stone that he will definitely depart this summer, but the likelihood is with several attackers linked to Turf Moor already that he will not be needed.

Should Burnley sell Wout Weghorst?

The Clarets should at least attempt to try and sell the striker to get him off the wage bill.

They may not recoup the £12 million that they spent on him nearly a year and a half ago, but getting any kind of seven-figure fee for the Dutchman north of around £5 million would be decent business.

Even if they have to resort to a season-long loan deal again it would be decent, but it would be a real shock if Weghorst is lining up for Burnley next season.