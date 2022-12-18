Update emerges regarding Everton’s pursuit of Watford star

Everton will be seeking a loan move for Ismaila Sarr in January if a pursuit is made of the player.

According to the Mail on Sunday, via Goodison News, the Toffees will not be able to afford a big money move for the Watford star this winter.

The Premier League side are currently struggling for funds, so would need to make a big sale in order to afford a permanent move.

Salomon Rondon has already departed Goodison Park, and Michael Keane may yet follow closely behind him, highlighting the club’s lack of options and lack of funds.

While Frank Lampard is seeking the addition of another forward, and is keen on Sarr, it remains to be seen whether Watford would countenance a temporary exit for the Senegal international.

Perhaps an option to buy for the summer may need to be negotiated in order for the Hornets to be receptive towards any potential negotiation.

Sarr has been key for the Championship side this season in their pursuit of promotion back to the top flight.

Slaven Bilic’s side is currently 4th in the second division table following a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Verdict

It seems unlikely that a straight loan deal would be something Watford would consider this January.

However, perhaps a buy option for the summer could entice them towards a sale this winter, but it still seems unlikely.

Sarr is very important to this team, and could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship.

That the club is also targeting Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid also shows that Everton may be willing to pursue other targets if rebuffed by the Hornets.