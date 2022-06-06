Update emerges regarding defender’s situation at Bristol City as summer window looms

Bristol City have yet to enter formal discussions with Tomas Kalas over a new contract, according to a report from Bristol Live.

The defender’s current deal at Ashton Gate is set to run until 2023 and he has already been linked with a move away from the summer ahead of the start of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Mail on Sunday (05/06, page 150), Kalas is currently being monitored by Stoke City who could opt to make a move for him in the coming months.

Although it is understood that Kalas wants to stay at the club, the Robins haven’t decided to offer him fresh terms as of yet.

Having finished 17th in the Championship standings last month, Nigel Pearson’s side will be determined to reach new heights in this particular division next season.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier, the Robins will need to nail their transfer recruitment between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Robins are set to wave goodbye to Callum O’Dowda, Khari Allen, Louis Britton, Barney Soady and Nathaniel Williams when their respective contracts reach a crescendo.

The Verdict

With Stoke seemingly keen on securing a deal for Kalas, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they opt to test City’s resolve by submitting a bid for the defender.

When you consider that the Czech Republic international possesses a wealth of Championship experience, the Robins ought to be looking to fend off interest from elsewhere by offering the defender a new deal.

During his career to date, Kalas has managed to make 252 appearances at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for City next season.

By securing the services of some classy operators this summer, there is no reason why the Robins cannot go on to excel in the second-tier with Kalas in their starting eleven.