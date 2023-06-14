A loan exit could be on the cards for Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

Ward lost his place in Leicester's starting eleven earlier this year to Daniel Iversen, and has two years left to run on his current contract at the King Power Stadium.

The keeper watched on from the sidelines for the final 12 games of the previous term as the Foxes failed to retain a place in the Premier League.

Despite securing a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on the final day of the 2022/23 season, Leicester were relegated to the Championship as Everton also claimed maximum points in their meeting with AFC Bournemouth.

How has Danny Ward fared during his time at Leicester City?

Leicester opted to sign Ward for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m from Liverpool in 2018.

Due to the presence of Kasper Schmeichel, Ward was forced to wait until 2022 to make his Premier League debut.

Schmeichel left Leicester last year, and Ward was handed the chance to prove his worth in the top-flight as he began the most recent campaign as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

The keeper went on to make 26 consecutive appearances at this level before being replaced by Iversen in March.

Ward made one error which led directly to a goal (as per Sofascore) in the Premier League, and only managed to claim six clean-sheets at this level.

The keeper recorded an average of three saves per match, and conceded a total of 46 goals.

After making the decision to drop Ward, Leicester failed to prevent their opponents from scoring in 11 of the next 12 league games.

The Foxes will be determined to make considerable improvements to the defensive side of their game when the new campaign gets underway in August.

Should Leicester City consider sanctioning a temporary departure for Ward?

While the Foxes will find it more beneficial in a financial sense to sanction a permanent exit for Ward, they may have to settle for a loan departure this summer.

Yet, when you consider that Ward does possess a reasonable amount of Championship experience, keeping him at the club may turn out to be the best move by the club, providing that he wants to stay.

Having claimed 12 clean-sheets in 45 second tier appearances during his career to date, the 29-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level.

Any definitive call on Ward's future is likely to be put on hold until Leicester resolve their managerial situation.