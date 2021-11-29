Update emerges regarding Daniel Jebbison and Sheffield United

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed that Sheffield United have yet to contact the club regarding the possibility of recalling Daniel Jebbison from his loan deal at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Blades are able to bring the 18-year-old forward back to Bramall Lane in the upcoming transfer window due to a clause that they included in their agreement with the Brewers in August.

As reported by Football League World earlier this month, United manager Paul Heckingbottom is willing to recall Jebbison in January.

However, a final decision regarding Jebbison’s future has yet to be made by the Blades.

Since joining Burton, the forward has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in League One for the club.

In his last four appearances for the Brewers, Jebbison has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

The forward’s latest strike came during Burton’s 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Making reference to Jebbison’s current situation, Hasselbaink has confirmed that the Blades have yet to make any contact regarding a recall and has admitted that he is hoping to keep the forward at the club for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, the Burton boss said: “There is [a recall option] and, no, they [United] haven’t been in touch.

“It’s something I can’t control.

“We would love to keep him in January but we will see.

“Hopefully, for his education and development, he needs to play.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Heckingbottom selected Jebbison on several occasions earlier this year during his temporary spell in charge of the Blades, it is hardly a surprise that his currently weighing up whether to recall the forward from his stint at Burton.

However, in order for the forward to have the best chance of making considerable strides in terms of his development, it could be argued that the new United boss should resist the temptation to bring Jebbison back to the club.

When you consider that the Blades are currently able to call upon the services of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie, there is no guarantee that Jebbison will feature regularly for the club in the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Therefore, unless Heckingbottom is willing to move on some of his current strikers in January, he may find it beneficial to leave Jebbison at Burton as the teenager has already made 16 appearances for the League One side in all competitions this season.