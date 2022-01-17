Update emerges regarding Chelsea player’s loan spell at Huddersfield Town

Levi Colwill is set to remain at Huddersfield Town and see out his loan deal, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 18-year-old has been mightily impressive for the Terriers this season, proving to shine at Championship level with a side who have play-off ambitions.

The Athletic’s report states that this latest update emerges as a result of Leicester City holding interest in the exciting defender.

Colwill has started 20 times for the Yorkshire outfit this season, playing a starring role in their season thus far.

The teenager has chipped in with a Championship goal and an assist too, displaying his influence at both ends of the pitch.

Colwill is likely to be a key figure for the Terriers as they continue their pursuit of securing a spot in the play-offs this season.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see interest in Colwill, as his performances whilst still being just 18 years of age, show how much ability and potential he is showing already.

This season in the Championship will be an excellent learning curve for the 18-year-old, and the fact that a team like Leicester are after his services on a loan deal, further emphasises his talent.

He has shown he has the physicality and intelligence to operate as a central defender within a side who are operating at the top end of the second-tier, whilst he also has the technical ability to match.

Colwill will be looking to finish the season strong, with a chance to make it at first-team level at Chelsea next year well within the realms of possibility.