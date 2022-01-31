Update emerges regarding Charlton Athletic’s transfer Deadline Day plans

Charlton Athletic are not done yet in this transfer window and will be hoping to get one signing over the line before the 11pm cut-off.

The Addicks travel to Portsmouth this evening in search of their first away league win since 13th November.

However, there is a chance that Steve Gallen and Martin Sandgaard will still be hard at work come kick-off, to ensure one current target joins the club.

Richard Cawley, of the South London Press, confirmed the Addicks stance for the day this morning on Twitter.

He posted: “Charlton still hoping to get one more incoming deal done before tonight’s deadline.”

The Addicks have filled all five domestic loan slots and therefore a permanent transfer certainly looks the more likely incoming deal.

Chuks Aneke, Juan Castillo and Nile John have arrived in SE7 this month, with the former scoring on his second debut for the club, and it would come as a surprise if they were unable to add to their ranks today.

In the short term, Charlton need to ensure that they are not dragged any closer to the bottom four, with their cushion now standing at five points, before looking to build momentum ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

It would be a relief to see the club sign a player early on today rather than making supporters hold on until the eleventh hour.

Sam Lavelle and Jonathan Leko joined very late on Deadline Day in August, with Diallang Jaiyesimi’s arrival being confirmed similarly last minute exactly one year ago today.

The Daily Record broke the news on Saturday that the Addicks were targeting out of favour Ipswich Town man Scott Fraser.

The Scotsman was hugely impressive last season for Milton Keynes Dons before joining the Tractor Boys alongside 18 other additions this summer.

It has been a difficult season so far for Ipswich, with Fraser seemingly not in the plans of new manager Kieran McKenna hence the links to South London.