Update emerges regarding Cardiff City’s pursuit of Southampton forward amid West Brom talks

Cardiff City are unlikely to sign Theo Walcott following initial reports that the club was looking to bring in the Southampton forward.

The Bluebirds were hoping to pull off a big move for the former Everton and Arsenal player, but it won’t be happening according to Glen Williams.

Even though it is still possible Walcott departs the Saints before 11pm’s deadline, a move to Cardiff is not likely to be on the cards.

The Championship club’s focus is instead on the signing of Callum Robinson from West Brom.

The 27-year old has fallen out of favour under Steve Bruce so could be available to sign this transfer window if a deal can be agreed with the Baggies.

It was previously reported that talks have been held between the two parties, but there has been no confirmation of a bid being received or accepted.

Robinson has made four league appearances for Bruce’s side so far this season, all of which came from the bench.

The forward scored seven goals and earned nine assists from 43 appearances in the league last season, helping West Brom to a 10th place finish.

The Verdict

Robinson would be a similar profile of attacker as Walcott so this naturally makes a lot of sense that the Irish international is a more realistic target.

Walcott would have been an expensive move in terms of wages, if maybe not in terms of transfer fee.

But, despite a lacklustre few years, the former England international may still fancy his chances at top flight football.

His signing for Cardiff would have been a sign of the club’s ambition, but Robinson may prove to be the smarter addition to Steve Morison’s side.