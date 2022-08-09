Update emerges regarding Burnley’s transfer pursuit of three-cap international

Burnley are now the favourites to sign Konrad de la Fuente from Marseille this summer, according to Sportime journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

It is understood that whilst the Clarets are leading the race for the winger’s signature, Olympiacos and Besiktas are still both keen on a move.

Burnley were initially linked with the 21-year-old yesterday.

Journalist Matteo Moretto revealed that the Clarets were set to compete with Olympiacos and Besiktas for the winger after a proposed move to Real Valladolid collapsed.

Capped on three occasions by the United States at senior level, de la Fuente joined Marseille on a permanent basis last year following a spell at Barcelona.

During the previous campaign, the winger made 16 appearances for Les Phoceens in Ligue 1.

Whilst he failed to find the back of the net in this division, de la Fuente did provide two assists for his team-mates as Marseille secured a second-place finish earlier this year.

The winger was not included in Marseille’s squad for their 4-1 victory over Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Having secured a point in their recent Championship clash with Luton Town, Burnley will be hoping to secure a positive result on Friday when they head to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

The Verdict

When you consider that the Clarets have already bolstered their attacking options by swooping for Manuel Benson and Scott Twine this summer, it is somewhat of a surprise that they have been linked with a move for de la Fuente who operates in a similar role to this duo.

If this speculation turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Burnley opt to step up their pursuit of the former Barcelona man.

Yet to feature in the Championship during his career, de la Fuente will unquestionably need some time to adapt to life in this division if he does make the move to Turf Moor.

With there being no guarantee that de la Fuente will be able to make a positive impact at this level, it could be argued that Burnley may find it beneficial to switch their attention to other targets.