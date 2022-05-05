Update emerges regarding Bristol City player’s future

Dan Bentley is open to signing a new contract at Bristol City, as per reporter Gregor MacGregor.

According to MacGregor, Bentley, who is club captain at Ashton Gate, has said that there has been dialogue between the football club and his agents.

Those parties are yet to come to an agreement, with MacGregor quoting Bentley as saying “we’ll have to wait and see.”

Dan Bentley says he’s “open” to signing a new contract at #BristolCity and there has been ‘dialogue’ between his agents and the club. No agreement though. “We’ll have to wait and see.” — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) May 5, 2022

Bentley’s Bristol City contract is currently due to expire in 2023, meaning that the club could either cash in on him this summer, or risk losing him for nothing at the end of his deal.

The shot-stopper moved to Bristol City from Brentford in 2019 and has been the club’s number one goalkeeper ever since, barring a brief spell on the bench throughout January.

Bentley won his place back in the side when Max O’Leary – the man who had replaced him in goal – picked up an injury.

As a result, the 28-year-old has managed 37 Championship appearances for the Robins so far this season, keeping six clean sheets.

Across his three seasons at Ashton Gate so far, Bentley has made a total of 127 appearances, and kept 26 clean sheets.

The Verdict

The big take away from today’s news is that Bristol City have started a dialogue over a new contract for Bentley.

With a year left on his current deal, there is no massive rush to get a deal done, however, the fact talks are underway suggest the Robins are keen to keep him.

The feeling appears mutual too, with Bentley expressing that he is open to remaining in the South West.

This certainly seems like one that’ll be sorted sooner rather than later, with Bentley ultimately remaining at the club this summer.