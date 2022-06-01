Update emerges regarding Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of 28-year-old winger

Bolton Wanderers are believed to have put their case forward to sign Tom Barkhuizen on a free transfer this summer, according to The Bolton News.

It is understood that the Trotters will soon find out whether they will face competition from Derby County for Barkhuizen as a takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner is set to be completed this week.

A recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon suggested that the Rams and Rotherham United were both keeping tabs on Barkhuizen ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

As confirmed by Preston North End’s official website last month, Barkhuizen is set to become a free-agent this summer after the club opted against offering him fresh terms.

Bolton will be keen to push on in the third-tier later this year after illustrating some real signs of promise at this level during the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Under the guidance of Ian Evatt, the Trotters won four of their last five league games as they sealed a ninth-place finish in the standings.

Barkhuizen was only utilised on a sporadic basis by Preston last season as he struggled with his fitness.

In the 13 league games that he did participate in, the winger managed to provide his team-mates with two assists.

The Verdict

In order to convince Barkhuizen to make the move to the University of Bolton Stadium this summer, Wanderers may need to offer the winger some assurances regarding game-time.

Whereas Rotherham will be able to provide Barkhuizen with the opportunity of featuring in the Championship again next season, it could be argued that the former Morecambe man may be able to rediscover his best form if he drops down a division.

After experiencing a frustrating end to his spell at Preston, the winger will be determined to get back on track by delivering the goods on a consistent basis later this year.

Due to competition from elsewhere, Bolton will have to act quickly to win the race for Barkhuizen’s signature.