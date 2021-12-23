Update emerges regarding Blackpool man’s future ahead of January transfer window

Scottish side Livingston will not be looking to seal a loan deal for Blackpool midfielder Rob Apter in the January transfer window.

Apter was recently handed a trial by the club ahead of a potential switch in the New Year but was unable to convince Livingston manager Davie Martindale to sign him despite scoring in a non-competitive game.

The attacking midfielder was granted a temporary exit from Blackpool earlier this season as he sealed a move to Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge.

During his time at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Apter produced some impressive performances as he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances.

Having since returned to Bloomfield Road, the 18-year-old could be allowed to leave the club again as it is understood that he is attracting interest from a host of clubs.

However, Livingston will not be looking to make a move for Apter as Martindale has admitted that he feels as if the teenager is not ready to feature in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking to Lancs Live about Apter, Martindale said: “I think as his first professional loan it would be too big of a jump to play week in, week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“I personally feel he needs to be out playing to continue his progression but that has to be at a better level than the one he was recently playing at.

“He’s a very nice kid with a good attitude and plenty of ability and he is one I will definitely keep an eye on in [the] future.

“The Scottish Premiership would be a great learning curve for life in the English Championship in the future, I just feel he needs to get into League Two or potentially League One before the next step to ourselves.”

Quiz: What club did Blackpool FC sign each of these 29 players from 1 of 29 1) Chris Maxwell Preston Hibernian Fleetwood QPR

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Martindale’s comments as a move to a team who are currently competing in the Scottish Premiership may have been the wrong step for Apter at this stage of his career.

If Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is unwilling to incorporate Apter in his plans for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign, he could find it beneficial to send the attacking midfielder to a team in a lower division.

By featuring regularly at senior level in the coming months, the attacking midfielder could make considerable strides in terms of his development.

This will then put him in good stead as he looks to compete for a place in Blackpool’s side next season.