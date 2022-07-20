Update emerges regarding Blackburn’s reported interest in Brighton midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are not currently considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Taylor Richards, as per a report from Lancs Live.

Rovers were credited with an interest in the 21-year-old in a report from Football Insider on Monday, with QPR also named in the pursuit.

However, this latest update suggests that Richards is not someone that Jon Dahl Tomasson is considering ahead of the new campaign, with this latest report suggesting he could join a new club very soon.

Brighton and Blackburn have developed a good working relationship over the last few months, with Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke enjoying successful loan stints with Rovers last time out.

The new Blackburn boss may be in need of some more attacking options ahead of the new campaign, with Ian Poveda and Khadra heading back to their respective parent clubs, whilst Joe Rothwell has departed for Bournemouth.

The verdict

Richards is an exciting option who has the potential to light up the Championship next season, with the 21-year-old’s progress halted during a loan spell with Birmingham City last time out.

A player that perhaps would have been more suited to a move to Blackburn than QPR, it has now emerged that the Lancashire outfit are not in the running anymore.

That would seemingly put the R’s in pole position, however, it would be no surprise if other Championship clubs have been alerted to his potential availability.

Possessing creativity, excellent technical ability and influence all across the pitch, Richards deserves a second-tier loan move where he can see regular minutes.