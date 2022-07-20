Update emerges regarding Blackburn Rovers’ transfer pursuit of Barnsley defender

Blackburn Rovers are expected to complete a move for Barnsley defender Callum Brittain this summer barring any complications, according to BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier today revealed that Rovers were looking into the possibility of signing Brittain on a permanent deal.

As per Nixon, Blackburn may potentially complete a move for a fee that could rise to £1.5m.

Giddings’ update has confirmed that Blackburn are indeed aiming to finalise a deal for the right-back.

Whereas Brittain has yet to undergo a medical, he is expected to link up with Rovers for the 2022/23 campaign.

Since joining Barnsley in 2020, Brittain has gone on to feature regularly for the club in the Championship.

During the previous campaign, the 24-year-old made 36 appearances for the Tykes at this level.

Whilst many of their Championship rivals have been extremely busy in the transfer window when it comes to incomings, Blackburn have only added one fresh face to their squad to date.

Ethan Walker made the switch to Ewood Park in May after being released by Preston North End.

Set to face Queens Park Rangers on July 30th, Blackburn will be hoping to complete a deal for Brittain ahead of this particular clash.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Blackburn are seemingly closing in on securing the services of a new right-back.

Having recently parted ways with Ryan Nyambe, Rovers clearly need to strengthen their options in this position and thus Brittain could fit the bill.

Particularly impressive during the 2020/221 campaign, Brittain helped Barnsley qualify for the play-offs by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the 42 league games that he participated in.

By rediscovering this form at Blackburn, the defender could potentially go on to become a key player for the club as they aim to reach new heights in the second-tier under the guidance of their new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.