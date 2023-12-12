Highlights Stoke City has not approached Jon Dahl Tomasson to be their next manager, despite his status as one of the favorites for the role.

Graham Potter has turned down the opportunity to join Stoke as their new manager, leaving the club still searching for a replacement for Alex Neil.

Stoke City is currently in a difficult position, sitting 20th in the Championship table and in need of a turnaround to avoid relegation.

There have been no suggestions that Stoke City have approached Jon Dahl Tomasson to be their next manager.

According to journalist Elliott Jackson, the Potters have yet to show an interest in the Dane in their search for Alex Neil’s replacement.

Tomasson was made one of the favourites to take on the role through the bookies, which led to speculation that the Blackburn Rovers boss could be on the move.

Graham Potter was originally reported as one of Stoke’s preferred candidates for the managerial vacancy at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, the former Chelsea manager has turned down the opportunity to join the Championship side.

Managerial search continues

Neil was dismissed as manager on Sunday evening following a fourth defeat in a row in the league.

Stoke are just two points outside the relegation zone after this horrendous run of form, which ended his 15 month reign in charge of the club.

A 1-0 loss at home to bottom place side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday proved to be Neil’s final game in charge of the team, with Stoke now searching for his permanent replacement.

Paul Gallagher has been placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis ahead of tonight’s clash with Swansea City.

It remains to be seen whether Tomasson would have any interest in making the switch from Ewood Park, with Blackburn aiming to compete for promotion to the top flight this campaign.

Stoke were also hoping to put together a run that could see them compete for a top six finish this season, but recent form has left the side much closer to the bottom three instead.

Whoever takes over from Neil will have to turn things around immediately in order to steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke’s last win under Neil came on 28 October away to Middlesbrough.

Stoke City league position

Stoke are currently 20th in the Championship table ahead of tonight’s game at home to the Swans.

Gallagher has been placed in temporary charge and will oversee this midweek clash with another club also seeking a new head coach.

Michael Duff was relieved of his duties last week, and no permanent appointment has yet been made in his place.

Duff arrived last summer, but only lasted a few months in the role after an underwhelming start to the season.

Alan Sheehan took charge on an interim basis, winning his first game in charge last weekend away to Rotherham United.

The two sides meet in Stoke in a 7.45pm kick-off this evening.

Tomasson trading Blackburn for Stoke

Tomasson has done a good job at Blackburn since taking over in the summer of 2022, leading Rovers to a seventh place finish last season.

Rovers are now 11th, seven points clear of Stoke in the table and only two outside of the play-off places.

It would be a surprise if the Dane left Blackburn to join the Potters as it would be quite a sideways step.

Given the number of available coaches, it would surely make more sense for Stoke to approach the likes of John Eustace or Tony Mowbray instead.